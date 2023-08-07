New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Set to Release on November 10th

Activision has confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III developed by Sledgehammer Games. The game is scheduled to be released on November 10th for PC and consoles, and there are speculations that it may also include Nintendo Switch.

While there are limited details available at the moment, Activision has hinted that players will have the ability to carry over items such as operators, weapons, and bundles from the previous Call of Duty game (Modern Warfare II) to Modern Warfare III. This suggests a continuation of the Modern Warfare series rather than a return to a World War II setting.

Initially, there were reports that there would not be a completely new Call of Duty game this year. It was speculated that Activision would focus on expanding Modern Warfare II, updating Warzone, and working on the next mainline game. However, the publisher ultimately decided to stick to its annual release schedule of a full-price Call of Duty game.

According to Bloomberg, Modern Warfare III will incorporate maps and modes from the previous game while still providing a standalone experience. More details about the game will be revealed by Activision in the upcoming weeks and months.

In other news, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion is expected to close soon. If the acquisition goes through, Modern Warfare III could potentially become the first Call of Duty title to be featured on Xbox Game Pass on its release day.

Stay tuned for further updates on the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.