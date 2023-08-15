Apple Watch Set for Major Redesign on 10th Anniversary

The Apple Watch is due for a significant upgrade as it approaches its tenth anniversary. Unlike annual iPhone updates, Apple Watch upgrades are typically minor and aimed at enticing new buyers or those in need of an upgrade. However, the upcoming “Watch X” model is expected to bring about the first major overhaul since the smartwatch’s launch in 2015.

According to Bloomberg, designers are currently working on a thinner watch case and magnetic band to replace the locking bands used since the original Apple Watch. By eliminating the locking mechanism, more space can be freed up for a larger battery or other enhancements. This design change will also maintain compatibility with older models and new releases.

One of the most notable upgrades in the Watch X will be the introduction of a microLED display. This display technology is expected to surpass the color and clarity of the current OLED screens used in Apple Watches. Additionally, the Watch X will include technology for monitoring blood pressure. Apple has faced challenges in developing this feature, but it is set to be included in the updated model.

These new upgrades are not projected to be available until 2024 or 2025, aligning with the Apple Watch’s ten-year milestone. In the meantime, the Series 9 Apple Watch, scheduled for release in September, will offer minor improvements such as the new S9 chip technology, increased battery life, and a potential new pink color.

Overall, Apple is gearing up to deliver a substantial update to its popular smartwatch, aiming to enhance user experience and maintain its position as a leader in the wearables market.