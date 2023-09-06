Introducing the Ultimate Ears Epicboom: A New Bluetooth Speaker for Audiophiles

Ultimate Ears, renowned for their popular Bluetooth speakers such as the Boom, Megaboom, Hyperboom, and Wonderboom, has unveiled their latest creation: the Epicboom. This new addition to their lineup aims to compete with smart, Wi-Fi capable speakers like the Sonos Move.

Priced at $349.99, the Epicboom is a robust speaker that deviates from Ultimate Ears’ signature cylindrical design and instead resembles the Sonos Move. Weighing 4.36 pounds, it features a 4.6-inch woofer and two high-frequency 45mm transductors, delivering 360-degree audio output. The IP67 rating ensures protection against dust and water, allowing the speaker to be submerged for up to 30 minutes.

Although the Epicboom is primarily a Bluetooth speaker, lacking Wi-Fi connectivity and smart voice assistant functionality, it offers an adaptive EQ function that adjusts the sound performance based on the speaker’s environment. Additionally, party mode allows users to link the Epicboom with other UE speakers they own for an immersive sound experience.

The Epicboom boasts a 17-hour battery life on a single charge and supports NFC pairing for Android devices. It can connect to two audio source devices simultaneously and offers various preset sound modes, including Signature Bass Boost, Game/Cinema, Podcast/Vocal, and Deep Relaxation. The Outdoor Boost button provides an additional 1dB of sound output for outdoor use.

Ultimate Ears’ customizable “Magic Button” is present on the Epicboom for easy access to favorite playlists on music subscription services. The speaker is available in black with yellow volume button accents or white with red accents. Despite its higher price compared to other Bluetooth speakers, the Epicboom is expected to attract customers due to Ultimate Ears’ established brand power and wide availability.

Sources: Verge (Original Article)