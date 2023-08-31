Shimano Introduces Upgraded GRX Gravel Groupsets with 12-Speed Cassettes

Shimano has unveiled the eagerly anticipated upgrade to its GRX gravel range with the introduction of 12-speed cassettes. The new GRX groupsets combine the expertise of Shimano’s road and MTB divisions and are available in both mechanical and electronic variants. Despite the introduction of 12-speed cassettes, the electronic Di2 version is notably absent from the lineup.

The mechanical GRX RX820 and RX610 groupsets offer a range of innovative features, detailed below. The GRX range includes three rear derailleurs, two cranksets, four cassettes, one front derailleur, and brake units with STI brake/shift levers. Notably, the groupset retains Shimano’s love for front derailleurs and two chainrings, with two cranksets to choose from. The choice of crankset also affects the compatibility of the cassette. The rear derailleur options include the RD-RX822-GS and SGS, which offer different cage lengths depending on the cassette. The RD-RX820 rear derailleur is compatible with both HG and HG L2 freehubs and works with Shimano 11-34t or 11-36t road cassettes.

The GRX RX820 STI levers feature improved ergonomics, with a revised design of the fastening clamps. The brake levers now have a non-slip coating for optimal grip. The brake system incorporates innovations from Shimano’s road groupsets, including a simplified bleeding process.

The new GRX groupsets offer cross-compatibility, allowing for customization and versatility. The RX880 gravel wheelset is also introduced, offering a lightweight option with immediate engagement and MICRO SPLINE cassette compatibility.

In conclusion, Shimano’s upgraded GRX gravel groupsets mark an important development for the brand’s gravel range. The inclusion of wide-range MTB cassettes and the option for a front derailleur and 2x crankset make these groupsets highly versatile. However, the use of the MICRO SPLINE freehub may present some compatibility challenges.

