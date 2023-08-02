Porsche Celebrates 60th Anniversary of the 911 with Special Edition

Porsche is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 with a limited edition model designed for an unparalleled driving experience. The Porsche 911 S/T, available in a production run of 1,963 units, offers a lightweight design and a purist driving feel. For the first time, the high-revving engine from the 911 GT3 RS is paired with a manual gearbox and lightweight clutch.

The 911 S/T combines the strengths of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package and the 911 GT3 RS to deliver exceptional agility and driving dynamics. It features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS, producing 386 kW (525 PS), and a short-ratio manual transmission. The car’s lightweight construction, optimized running-gear setup, and optional Heritage Design Package enhance its performance and style.

Porsche engineers incorporated GT and motorsport expertise into the design of the anniversary model, resulting in nimble and agile handling suitable for winding roads. The reduction of rotating mass in the engine, wheels, and brakes enhances the car’s responsiveness. The 911 S/T immediately responds to driver commands, providing precise and exhilarating driving performance on public roads.

The name “911 S/T” pays homage to a performance-focused version of the first 911 generation released in 1969. Porsche has taken inspiration from the original 911 S (ST) and translated it into the current model generation. The anniversary model combines elements of the 911 GT3 RS with the body of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, along with specially developed lightweight components, to offer a unique driving experience within the 911 GT lineup.

To achieve its exceptional handling, the 911 S/T incorporates lightweight design throughout the car. Key components such as the front bonnet, roof, front wings, and doors are made of lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Porsche also equips the car with magnesium wheels, the PCCB system, a lithium-ion starter battery, and lightweight glass as standard.

The 911 S/T features a new lightweight clutch and a single-mass flywheel, reducing the weight of the rotating mass and improving the engine’s responsiveness. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the high-revving engine propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 300 km/h.

The aerodynamics of the 911 S/T are optimized for public road use and include a Gurney flap on the extending rear spoiler. The car also comes standard with 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) lightweight center-locking magnesium wheels and high-performance tires for superior grip.

Overall, the Porsche 911 S/T stands as a testament to the 60 years of excellence and innovation embodied by the 911 model.