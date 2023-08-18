Save on Beats Studio Buds and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Beats Studio Buds Plus, which were launched just three months ago, are already on sale. They are available in black for $129.95 ($40 off) at Woot. These earbuds offer better sound quality, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life compared to the original Beats Studio Buds. They provide up to six hours of listening per charge (or nine hours with ANC turned off). Additionally, they are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, thanks to a proprietary chip that allows for seamless pairing and features on both platforms.

If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming setup, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $26.99 ($28 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. It is a 4K streamer that utilizes Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. The Fire Stick 4K Max offers faster performance and better wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 support. It also provides a wide selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with Alexa voice commands.

In addition to these deals, there are a few other discounts worth considering. The 8BitDo SN30 Pro controller is available for $19.99 ($10 off) on Amazon. This wired gamepad is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and PC, and it features built-in rumble for an immersive gaming experience.

If you want to add some ambiance to your home setup, you can get the Philips Hue Play light bars on sale for $95.99 ($64 off) on Amazon. These colorful lights can be placed horizontally or upright and are easy to set up or mount to your TV or monitor. Please note that you will need a Philips Hue Bridge and a Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to synchronize them with your content.

Lastly, the Sony Linkbuds S are on sale at Newegg for $108.80 (about $90 off). These noise-canceling earbuds offer excellent voice call quality and support Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-quality audio.

These deals offer great savings on popular tech products, so take advantage of them while they last.