New Release: Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming PC

Dell has recently launched its latest gaming desktop, the Alienware Aurora R16, for sale on its website. This new model features a distinct facelift, departing from the familiar Aurora design we’ve seen in previous years. According to Dell, despite its reduced size, this new chassis offers improved cooling and reduced noise levels while maintaining top-of-the-line performance.

Currently, the available GPU options for the Alienware Aurora R16 are the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. These GPUs provide significant upgrades for serious gamers without breaking the bank. The RTX 4070 is essentially an RTX 3080 with advanced technology like DLSS 3.0. Starting at $1749, it offers great value for a new release. The RTX 4070 Ti configuration is $200 more expensive but provides a noticeable performance boost, comparable to an RTX 3090.

In terms of size, the new R16 chassis is 40% smaller than its predecessors, making it a compact gaming powerhouse. Despite the reduction in volume, Dell assures that cooling has actually improved, thanks to a proven airflow design. The chassis includes large vents on the side panels, a 120mm rear fan for air intake, and a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler for pushing air out through the top. This design also allows for enhanced airflow to the GPU, resulting in better overall cooling performance.

Dell claims that the new chassis will also run quieter, as improved cooling helps manage component temperatures and reduces the need for thermally-controlled fan ramp-ups. While we have not yet had the opportunity to test this new design, early signs are promising. Smaller form factors, such as mini ITX and mATX cases, are gaining popularity, with many examples demonstrating their capability to handle high-performance components. Considering this, the Alienware Aurora R16’s cooling setup, similar to that of a DIY i9 4090 ITX rig, should be more than sufficient for an Intel Core i7 and RTX 4070/Ti configuration.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming computer, the Dell Alienware Aurora R16 offers an enticing option. Its compact size, improved cooling, and powerful GPU choices make it a worthy consideration, especially for gamers seeking high-performance without sacrificing space or budget.