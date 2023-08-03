CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

New Release: Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming PC

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
New Release: Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming PC

Dell has recently launched its latest gaming desktop, the Alienware Aurora R16, for sale on its website. This new model features a distinct facelift, departing from the familiar Aurora design we’ve seen in previous years. According to Dell, despite its reduced size, this new chassis offers improved cooling and reduced noise levels while maintaining top-of-the-line performance.

Currently, the available GPU options for the Alienware Aurora R16 are the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti. These GPUs provide significant upgrades for serious gamers without breaking the bank. The RTX 4070 is essentially an RTX 3080 with advanced technology like DLSS 3.0. Starting at $1749, it offers great value for a new release. The RTX 4070 Ti configuration is $200 more expensive but provides a noticeable performance boost, comparable to an RTX 3090.

In terms of size, the new R16 chassis is 40% smaller than its predecessors, making it a compact gaming powerhouse. Despite the reduction in volume, Dell assures that cooling has actually improved, thanks to a proven airflow design. The chassis includes large vents on the side panels, a 120mm rear fan for air intake, and a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler for pushing air out through the top. This design also allows for enhanced airflow to the GPU, resulting in better overall cooling performance.

Dell claims that the new chassis will also run quieter, as improved cooling helps manage component temperatures and reduces the need for thermally-controlled fan ramp-ups. While we have not yet had the opportunity to test this new design, early signs are promising. Smaller form factors, such as mini ITX and mATX cases, are gaining popularity, with many examples demonstrating their capability to handle high-performance components. Considering this, the Alienware Aurora R16’s cooling setup, similar to that of a DIY i9 4090 ITX rig, should be more than sufficient for an Intel Core i7 and RTX 4070/Ti configuration.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming computer, the Dell Alienware Aurora R16 offers an enticing option. Its compact size, improved cooling, and powerful GPU choices make it a worthy consideration, especially for gamers seeking high-performance without sacrificing space or budget.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

New Study Reveals Benefits of Daily Exercise

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

World’s Tallest Building: Burj Khalifa

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Exploring the Fusion of AI and Volcanology: From Lava Flows to Machine Learning

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Maritime VSAT Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Blockchain in Combating Food Fraud

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners E-Degree Program

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments