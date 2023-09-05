Baldur’s Gate 3’s Multiplayer Experience: Confusing and Frustrating

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been highly anticipated by gamers, offering a fantastic single-player experience. However, the multiplayer aspect of the game has received criticism for its confusing and frustrating design. Players have expressed their frustration with the lack of clarity and control over the game’s mechanics.

One major issue is the difficulty in following conversations and understanding the game’s storyline. Important moments and decisions can be missed if players are not constantly watching their companions’ character portraits on the screen. Triggering cutscenes or initiating conversations can happen without warning, making it difficult for players to participate in crucial dialogues.

The game also lacks clear guidelines on how to interact with non-playable characters (NPCs). Players have encountered situations where their party members unintentionally hindered conversations or even caused abrupt endings to important dialogue sequences. This lack of clarity and control can leave players feeling confused and disconnected from the game’s narrative.

The multiplayer experience is also hindered by issues with trading and item management. Players have found it frustrating when attempting to trade loot, only to encounter dialogue menus that do not allow for any interaction. It is unclear that these menus indicate that the trader is occupied with another player, leading to a lack of communication and understanding.

Furthermore, inventory items can mysteriously disappear as they can be freely taken by any member of the party. While this mechanic can be useful in certain situations, it can also lead to confusion and frustration when items are unexpectedly removed from a player’s inventory.

The sleeping mechanic in the game has also caused confusion among players. Multiple players attempting to interact with a sleeping bag can cancel the sleep process, requiring all players to confirm their intent to sleep. This mechanic has caused unnecessary debates and delays within the party.

Overall, the multiplayer experience in Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves much to be desired. The lack of clear instructions, confusing mechanics, and limited control over crucial conversations and interactions have frustrated many players. It is evident that the game’s design could be improved to provide a more intuitive and enjoyable multiplayer experience.

