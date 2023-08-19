CityLife

The Power of AI Models

How CAR T Cells Are Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
In the Terminator Genisys movie, the character of John Connor is transformed into a villain when his body is replaced with nanobots, making him an indestructible force of evil. While this is purely fictional, there are real-life advancements in medical technology that are revolutionizing cancer treatment.

CAR T cells, or chimeric antigen receptor T cells, are a groundbreaking medical development that has shown great promise in cancer immunotherapy. These cells are engineered by collecting a patient’s own T cells and modifying them to recognize specific proteins found on cancer cells.

T cells are a type of white blood cell that play a crucial role in the immune system. They help in fighting infections, pathogens, and abnormal growth of cells like cancer. CAR T cells are designed to enhance the T cell’s ability to detect and attack cancer cells, acting as a powerful strike team against the disease.

Currently, CAR T cell therapies have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of advanced and treatment-resistant blood cancers, such as leukemia and multiple myeloma. However, the use of CAR T cells in treating solid tumors like lung and breast cancer is still being researched, as these tumors have mechanisms to evade T cell detection.

With advancements in gene-editing technology like CRISPR, scientists are making progress in targeting solid tumors with CAR T cell therapy. Preclinical studies and trials are underway to investigate the effectiveness of CAR T cells in treating ovarian, lung, kidney, and bone cancers.

While CAR T cells are showing great potential, there is ongoing research to further optimize their effectiveness and longevity. These engineered cells can persist in the body for years, acting as a surveillance system against cancer recurrence.

In conclusion, the development of CAR T cells is a significant advancement in cancer treatment. While they may not have the regenerative capabilities of John Connor’s nanobots, CAR T cells are proving to be a powerful tool in fighting cancer and could potentially revolutionize the field of immunotherapy.

