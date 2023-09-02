Warframe: The Online Multiplayer Game That Has Stood the Test of Time

Warframe, a multiplayer online action game developed by Digital Extremes, may not be the most well-known game in the industry, but it has managed to maintain its popularity for a decade. Unlike many online games that fade away quickly, Warframe has cultivated a dedicated fan base from around the world.

Despite being based in London, Ontario, which is not typically considered a hub for game development, Digital Extremes has thrived. Last week, the studio hosted its 10th annual fan convention, TennoCon, which attracted approximately 2,000 attendees. The event celebrates the game’s lore and the Tenno, powerful warriors controlled by players in the game.

Warframe’s enduring success can be attributed to its immersive storytelling and regular release of expansions, which keep players engaged. Cass Marshall, a reporter for Polygon, describes the game as having a “Dune, Warhammer 40K post-sci-fi vibe” with a pulp-style futuristic setting. Marshall applauds Digital Extremes for taking ambitious creative risks that have contributed to the game’s longevity.

The game is said to have 70 million registered players, and according to Steam Charts, there are around 40,000 to 60,000 concurrent players on the PC platform alone. This does not even account for players on consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Digital Extremes’ success is a testament to the talent and local support in London, Ontario. The studio, which was founded in 1993, consists of approximately 500 employees, with about half of them based in London. The presence of nearby universities and colleges with game design programs has created a pipeline of local talent for the studio.

In recent years, Digital Extremes has seen increased output and expansion. They have introduced previews of Soulframe, a fantasy game that complements Warframe, and are set to publish Wayfinder, a new online multiplayer game developed in collaboration with Texas-based studio Airship Syndicate.

One of the key strengths of Warframe is its strong sense of community. Megan Everett, the community director at Digital Extremes, emphasizes the importance of connecting with players and involving them in the development process. The studio hosts regular livestream chats that allow players to engage with the design team. This open and transparent approach has helped maintain a loyal and dedicated player base.

Despite not being in the spotlight like other mainstream games, Warframe has carved out its own niche and continues to be a beloved multiplayer experience. With a dedicated development team and a passionate community, it’s no wonder the game has stood the test of time.

Definitions:

– Tenno: Heavily armed and mobile warriors that players control in Warframe.

– Pulp: A type of fiction characterized by thrilling, fast-paced stories often set in an adventure or science fiction setting.

