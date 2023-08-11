Samsung Delays Galaxy S23 Beta Test

Samsung has postponed the beta test for several One UI 6 features on the Galaxy S23. The company had initially planned to allow users in the US, Germany, and South Korea to beta test the new features and provide feedback ahead of the official launch. However, shortly after the announcement, Samsung walked back its promise without providing a justification.

The initial announcement was removed from Samsung’s press site, leaving users wondering why the company had decided to delay the beta test. This quick reversal of plans has raised speculation about what could have caused Samsung to change its course so abruptly.

In other news, Amazon is reportedly closing down the majority of its in-house clothing and furniture brands. Out of the 30 brands, 27 will be discontinued as they have failed to resonate with consumers. Some observers suspect that Amazon is streamlining its operations in preparation for potential antitrust action by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The company has previously faced scrutiny over its ability to spot popular third-party products on its platform and produce similar offerings under its own brands.

On a different note, Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first private passenger flight, taking three civilians to the edge of space and back. The flight included the company’s first paying customer, former Olympian Jon Goodwin, who purchased his ticket in 2014 for $250,000. Two other passengers won their seats in a fundraising draw. The event was livestreamed and showcased the crew experiencing zero gravity.

Additionally, Xwitter CEO Linda Yaccrino has announced that video chat will be introduced to the platform as part of its goal to become an all-encompassing app. However, given the recent controversies surrounding the company, users may prefer to stick to alternative video calling platforms.

Lastly, the highly anticipated remaster of Quake II has been released and is already available on various platforms. The new edition includes modern quality-of-life upgrades, content previously cut from some versions, original expansion packs, and a new expansion from MachineGames. Players who own the original game on GOG or Steam will receive the remastered edition for free.

With these updates, it remains to be seen how these companies will address the challenges and opportunities they face in their respective industries.