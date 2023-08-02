Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts and Instructions for Xbox Gamepads

Microsoft is stepping into the world of self-repair by providing replacement parts and instructional videos for Xbox gamepads. This service covers both the standard Xbox Wireless Controller models and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, although the prices are not cheap.

The prices for the replacement parts range from $24 for button sets to $60 for a circuit board and motor assembly unit. While this may still be costly, it is a more affordable option compared to replacing the entire gamepad. It is worth noting that Nintendo offers free repairs for Joy-Cons suffering from Joy-Con drift, setting a positive precedent in the industry.

Microsoft’s move to offer replacement parts and instructional materials is aimed at providing gamers with the means to fix their gamepads instead of having to purchase new ones. This initiative promotes sustainability and can potentially save consumers money in the long run.

In addition to offering replacement parts, Microsoft is also providing downloadable instructions and tutorial videos to assist users in repairing their Xbox gamepads. These resources will guide users through the process of replacing specific components and offer troubleshooting tips for common issues.

By empowering users to repair their own gamepads, Microsoft is catering to the DIY community and giving gamers more control over the maintenance of their devices. This initiative aligns with the growing trend of self-repair and the desire for sustainability in the tech industry.

Overall, Microsoft’s offering of replacement parts and instructional materials for Xbox gamepads is a step towards promoting consumer independence and reducing electronic waste. It provides an alternative to costly replacements and encourages users to extend the lifespan of their gaming accessories.