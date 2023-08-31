Google Accidentally Leaks Photo of Pixel 8 Pro Before Official Unveiling

Google may have accidentally revealed a photo of its upcoming device, the Pixel 8 Pro, ahead of its official launch. The photo was reportedly spotted by a Twitter user on the Google Store website, but has since been removed. The photo showed a beige phone with a camera array on the back, indicating it may be another addition to the Pixel ‘pro’ lineup. Although Google has not announced a specific launch date for the Pixel 8 Pro, an event date of October 4th has been confirmed. This timing is significant, as Apple had recently announced its iPhone 15 launch, which may have prompted Google to share a sneak peek of its own upcoming device.

Sony Increases Prices for PlayStation Plus Subscriptions

Sony has announced price increases for its PlayStation Plus subscriptions. An annual Essential subscription will now cost $80, up from $60, while the Extra plan will be raised to $135 per year and the Premium plan to $160 per year. These changes will not affect current PS Plus users until their next renewal date, which is on or after November 6th. Despite the price increase, PlayStation Plus remains cheaper than the equivalent Xbox Game Pass tiers. For example, the annual PS Plus Essential plan is $52 less than a year of Xbox Game Pass, and the 12-month PS Plus Premium membership is $44 less than Game Pass Ultimate.

Fairphone 5 Prioritizes Repairability and Sustainability

Fairphone, a company known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, has released the Fairphone 5. This device follows the same design philosophy as its predecessor, with a focus on modularity and repairability. The Fairphone 5 features a larger battery, a bigger display, and improved cameras. By prioritizing these aspects and addressing the stagnation in smartphone innovation, Fairphone has narrowed the gap between cutting-edge flagship devices and midrange options.

Security Issue Found in New York City’s OMNY System

The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways, known as OMNY, has a security vulnerability. A feature on the OMNY website allows users to view their recent ride history using only their credit card information. However, this means that anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the subway in the last seven days. This poses a potential risk for stalkers, abusive ex-partners, or anyone who manages to obtain someone’s credit card information online. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has acknowledged the issue and stated that it will consider security changes to address this vulnerability.

