Apple Rumored to Make Dramatic Changes for Apple Watch X Anniversary Edition

Apple has a history of making significant changes to its products on their 10th anniversaries. Following in the footsteps of the iPhone X, which was released 10 years after the first iPhone, rumors suggest that the Apple Watch X, set to debut in 2025, will undergo a dramatic reworking of its original design.

One major change is the removal of the slide-in lugs in favor of magnetic band attachments. This would allow Apple to increase the size of the watch case, resulting in a larger display and battery while maintaining an overall thinner profile. Additionally, there are speculations of a switch from the existing OLED display to a bigger, brighter, and more efficient microLED screen.

The Apple Watch X might also introduce new health-tracking features, including an optical blood pressure sensor. While optical blood pressure sensing technology is still relatively new outside of clinical settings and niche wearables, Apple may incorporate it into their upcoming anniversary edition.

With all these anticipated changes coming to the Apple Watch X, it is suggested that Apple Watch 9, expected to launch this fall, may not offer significant improvements. Rumors only mention a faster processor and different case colors, making it more worthwhile for consumers to wait for the next iteration.

Overall, Apple seems poised to release an anniversary edition of the Apple Watch X with notable changes, including magnetic band attachments, a potential switch to microLED screens, and the addition of an optical blood pressure sensor. These updates would enhance the watch’s user experience and further solidify its position as a leading wearable device in the market.