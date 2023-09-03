Family Accidentally Deletes Photos from iPad and iCloud

In a horrifying tech scenario, a family accidentally deleted all of their photos from their iPad, causing them to be lost forever. The incident occurred when the teenage daughter of the LaCapra family deleted photos on her iPad in order to free up space for new pictures. Unbeknownst to her, since her iPad was logged into her mom’s iCloud ID, the deletion resulted in the photos also being deleted from the iCloud account shared by the entire family.

Over two years’ worth of precious memories vanished, including photos of loved ones who had passed away. Luckily, the family was able to contact Apple Support immediately and went through a painstaking retrieval process to recover some of the lost pictures. Acting quickly was crucial in preventing the photos from being permanently destroyed.

When deleting photos on Apple devices, they are moved to the Recently Deleted album where they can be recovered within 30 days. The LaCapra family was able to restore their photos from this album since they realized their mistake in time. However, after 30 days, the photos are permanently deleted and cannot be recovered from iCloud. In such cases, other methods such as restoring from an iCloud backup or using third-party data recovery apps may be attempted, but they are not guaranteed to work and may have drawbacks.

To avoid accidentally deleting photos and videos, it is recommended to turn off the iCloud setting before deleting them from your device. This ensures that the photos and videos are not removed from the cloud, eliminating the risk of permanent loss. Additionally, regularly backing up photos and checking iCloud settings is advised to prevent similar incidents.

Family Sharing, despite the LaCapra family’s unfortunate experience, remains a useful tool for many families. To set it up, users can go to Settings, tap their name, and select Family Sharing. This allows for the sharing of various features and services among family members. Additionally, users can utilize the Shared Library feature, available on devices with the latest operating systems, to share photos and videos within a select group.

In case of any accidental deletions or difficulties, Apple Support can be contacted for assistance. It is crucial to act promptly to maximize the chances of recovering lost photos and videos.

