In a recent interview, Thorsten Hau, CEO at fidentity, discussed the legal validity and security of digital signatures. He emphasized the importance of qualified electronic signatures backed by robust identity verification, as they are legally equivalent to handwritten signatures. Hau mentioned that many people still have misconceptions about digital signatures, believing that they are neither secure nor legally valid. However, he explained that certified providers who adhere to standards like eIDAS or ZertES ensure forgery-proof security.

Addressing the issue of signature forging and fraud, Hau highlighted the need for digital signatures to include the identification of the signer. To prevent these fraudulent activities, he advised using only certified providers who can prove certification by an accredited authority such as KPMG and who work with established trust service providers.

The response from heavily regulated industries, such as government, healthcare, and banking, to the legality concerns surrounding digital signatures varies. Hau categorized organizations into three levels of maturity: denial, bleeding, and trusting. Some organizations choose to ignore digitalization and stick to outdated paper processes, while others acknowledge the need for digitalization but struggle with the learning curve. Trusting organizations, however, embrace digital signatures by placing their trust in competent and certified providers.

For organizations in highly regulated industries that are hesitant to adopt digital signatures due to legality concerns, Hau recommended relying on certified service providers and considering user experience. He emphasized the importance of providing an intuitive and seamless user experience to enhance acceptance and boost conversion rates.

When implementing e-signatures, organizations may face compliance challenges. Hau warned against being swayed solely by providers who boast extensive PDF handling capabilities. He stressed the need for accurate identification of the signer and the secure authorization of individual signatures. Organization should ensure a comprehensive solution that covers the complete signing journey.

Contrary to common belief, implementing a digital signature system does not require huge upfront costs. Hau explained that by choosing the right provider, organizations can achieve a significant reduction in expenses compared to traditional paper-based processes, resulting in a remarkable ROI.

The eSignature Directive in Europe has had a significant impact on the legal recognition and usage of electronic signatures across member states. It has brought legal clarity and even influenced anti-money laundering regulations. As a result, banks and other financial service providers can use digital signatures to comply with both AML regulations and contractual requirements. This streamlined implementation simplifies processes and removes limitations on the services that can be provided.

Overall, the legal validity and security of digital signatures are supported by robust identity verification, certification from accredited authorities, and adherence to standards. Organizations in highly regulated industries should overcome their misconceptions, seek certified service providers, and prioritize user experience to harness the benefits of digital signatures effectively.

Sources:

– Thorsten Hau, CEO at fidentity, in an interview with Help Net Security