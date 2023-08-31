The Middle East’s Digital Economy Set to Grow to $780 Billion by 2030, says UBS

According to a research report by UBS, the Middle East’s digital economy is expected to grow to $780 billion by 2030, representing a four-fold increase from the previous year. The region’s rapid growth in the digital sector is comparable to the digital revolution experienced by China a decade ago.

Despite the impressive growth figures, the Middle East still faces significant challenges in realizing its vision of a digital economy. While some Gulf countries have embraced digitization and have a robust infrastructure in place, many other countries in the region remain underdeveloped and lack access to basic amenities such as electricity and internet connectivity.

However, there are reasons for optimism. Even excluding the advancements made by Gulf countries, the Middle East is a fertile ground for digital growth due to several structural factors. The region has a young population that is increasingly hungry for internet access and digital services, which presents tremendous opportunities for growth.

Egypt provides a compelling example of this potential. Despite a significant portion of the population lacking internet access, Egyptians demonstrate a high level of digital adoption, comparable to developed markets in Europe and North America. Furthermore, they prefer to conduct business and make purchases through social media channels, bypassing traditional avenues like company websites and consumer apps. Similar trends could emerge as more countries in the Middle East come online, making them attractive markets for “everything apps” that combine social media with retail and service provision.

In the Gulf, government initiatives and strong public policies have encouraged investment and boosted consumer confidence in technology. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economies, are expected to invest nearly $35 billion and $20 billion, respectively, in digital economic transformation this year, according to the International Data Corporation.

While the Gulf may currently lead the way in digitalization, it is likely that the rest of the Middle East will follow suit. The region’s potential is being tapped, and the digital economy is poised to become a significant driver of growth.

Source: The National