Metal Gear Series Surpasses 60 Million Sales

The Metal Gear series has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 60 million sales. This update was recently posted on the official Konami website. The revered stealth series, which first debuted in 1987, achieved this milestone in the months leading up to June 2023.

Comparing the sales figures, it is evident that the Metal Gear series has seen steady growth. In September 2021, the series had sold 57.7 million units, which increased to 59.3 million units by November 2022. This indicates that approximately 700,000 Metal Gear games were sold within the last seven months, despite the absence of a new mainline title since 2018.

Since its inception in 1987, the Metal Gear series has generated over $1 billion (approximately £784 million) in revenue for Konami, the publisher and developer behind the games.

While fans eagerly await the release of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 in October, there are already discussions about Vol. 2. According to previous reports, the second volume of the collection is expected to include the beloved fan-favorite Metal Gear Solid 4.

As the Metal Gear series continues to break sales records and capture the hearts of gamers worldwide, its legacy is poised to endure.