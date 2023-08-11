Mega Man Summer Pack: A Worthwhile Bundle on Steam

Capcom has released the “Mega Man Summer Pack” on Steam, offering a substantial collection of Mega Man games. Priced at $29.82 (normally $134.94), this bundle includes several Legacy Collections, Mega Man 11, and the Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. It provides an extensive range of mainline Mega Man titles, making it a valuable purchase for fans of the series.

The Mega Man Summer Pack consists of six compilations, covering the history of Mega Man from the original 1987 classic to the latest installment, Mega Man 11 released in 2018. However, if you already own some of the included games, Steam will deduct their price from the bundle.

For those interested in individual compilations, Destructoid has reviewed all of them, and their reviews can be accessed through the provided links. Nonetheless, investing in the entire bundle is highly recommended if you have the means to do so.

In addition to the Mega Man Summer Pack, Capcom is also running a larger “End of Summer Sale” promotion. This sale includes other Capcom games such as Okami HD, Capcom Arcade Stadium, The Disney Afternoon Collection, DuckTales Remastered, Strider, and Dark Void Zero, which is available for just $2.49.

Capcom’s Mega Man Summer Pack is undoubtedly the standout deal in the End of Summer Sale. If you are a fan of the series or looking to explore the world of Mega Man, this bundle offers a comprehensive collection at an attractive price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Mega Man history.