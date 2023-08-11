Apple’s Next Event Rumored to Unveil iPhone 15 Lineup and More

Apple is preparing for its next event, where it is rumored to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup, along with other exciting products. The event is reportedly scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 12, with the launch of new devices expected on Friday, September 22.

Similar to last year’s iPhone unveiling, the event will feature an in-person component at Apple Park, with members of the media being invited. The format will also include a pre-recorded video presentation and hands-on time with the new products.

One of the most prominent rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is the possibility of a 2TB storage option for the Pro models. This would provide users with even more storage capacity for their photos, videos, and apps.

Additionally, the new devices will feature the S9 chip, which is expected to be a significant upgrade for the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The S9 chip will likely bring improved performance and enhanced features to these wearables.

In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup and the new Apple Watches, there may also be announcements regarding new accessories with USB-C ports. This could provide users with more flexibility and convenience when it comes to connecting their devices to other accessories.

To stay informed about the latest updates and rumors surrounding Apple’s upcoming event, you can listen to The MacRumors Show on various podcast platforms or watch the video version on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes and engage with the hosts and other listeners on the show’s forum thread. Let them know your thoughts and suggestions for future podcast topics.