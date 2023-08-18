Apple Rumored to Release Redesigned Apple Watch X and iPhone SE

Apple is said to be planning a major overhaul of its popular devices, the Apple Watch and the iPhone SE. The company is rumored to release a redesigned Apple Watch called “Apple Watch X” to commemorate its tenth anniversary. It is unclear whether the device will be launched in 2024 or 2025.

The Apple Watch X is expected to feature a thinner casing, allowing for more internal space. This would potentially accommodate larger batteries or other components. Additionally, the device might be equipped with microLED display technology, which offers superior color and clarity compared to existing OLED screens. Reports also suggest that it could be the first Apple Watch to include blood pressure monitoring and could feature a larger display.

Meanwhile, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to receive an update as well. Based on the iPhone 14, the new iPhone SE is anticipated to incorporate Face ID and an OLED display for the first time. However, it is speculated to retain its single rear camera setup from the current model. Other potential features include a USB-C port, Apple’s custom 5G modem, and an Action Button, distinguishing it from the iPhone 15 models. The iPhone SE is not expected to launch until 2025.

