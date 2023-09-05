The CASA Hub Stand Pro: The Perfect Laptop Stand with a Built-in Multiport Hub

The CASA Hub Stand Pro is a groundbreaking laptop stand that prioritizes both functionality and portability. Designed to address common ergonomic issues associated with using laptops, this stand offers adjustable height and angle options to ensure optimal comfort. Additionally, it includes a detachable 6-in-1 multiport hub that provides various connectivity options and fast-charging capabilities.

The stand is made entirely of metal, offering both durability and efficient heat dissipation for your laptop. It allows you to adjust the height of your device by up to 11.4 inches and provides a maximum elevation angle of 180 degrees. With a rotating base, the CASA Hub Stand Pro enables you to easily swivel your laptop to face different directions, making it ideal for collaborative work or quick access to ports.

Supporting laptops of up to 17 inches and lightweight tablets, the CASA Hub Stand Pro boasts a high load-bearing capacity and features silicone pads and a raised lower lip to securely hold your device. Whether you have a MacBook, iPad, or other laptop models, this stand offers stability and durability.

The true highlight of the CASA Hub Stand Pro is its integrated multiport hub. Equipped with six ports, it supports pass-through charging, a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, a 1000Mbps Ethernet port, and multiple USB-A and USB-C ports for data transmission. The hub is conveniently located beneath the stand, saving valuable workspace and can be detached if not needed.

Priced at $99 with a 23% discount using the coupon code “23OFFYANKO,” the CASA Hub Stand Pro provides an all-in-one solution for ergonomic laptop usage and connectivity needs. It is compatible with a variety of devices, comes with a 3-year warranty, and will start shipping in July.

