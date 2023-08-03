Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Available at Discounted Price

If you missed the opportunity to purchase Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for just $750 in July, worry not as the retailer is once again offering the same laptop at this incredible price. You can benefit from this discount without the need for any special codes or coupons. Simply place your order as normal and save 25% or $249 off the regular asking price of $999.

This deal applies to the various colors available, such as space gray, silver, and gold, so you can choose the one that suits your preference. Regardless of the color, you will experience the same fast performance thanks to the 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU of the M1 MacBook Air. Despite its power, the battery life remains impressive with up to 18 hours of runtime on a single charge.

In addition to the performance, you will also enjoy a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and the convenience of Touch ID for authentication purposes. Whether you are looking to equip someone for school or seeking a portable work option, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a great choice for those who want a new laptop without having to spend a four-figure amount.