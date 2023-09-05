Spyro Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Activision Discounts

Activision is commemorating the 25th anniversary of Spyro, the beloved purple dragon, with some exciting discounts. It’s hard to believe that it has been a quarter of a century since fans first embarked on adventures, dragon-horn-butting and immolating sheep with Spyro. The discounts are a great opportunity for fans to relive the magic or experience it for the first time.

In addition to the Spyro celebration, there is also a noteworthy Rebellion sale for PC gamers. This sale presents an excellent opportunity for players who enjoy slaughtering nazis, zombies, or even nazi-zombies in video games. Titles such as Sniper Elite 5, Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4, and Rogue Trooper Redux are available at significant discounts.

Furthermore, Tears of the Kingdom, an expansion to The Legend of Zelda, is back to its lowest price point. This highly acclaimed game offers players an unparalleled gaming experience, with an expansive world and breathtaking visuals. It has received rave reviews, earning a perfect 10/10 rating.

For those considering a console purchase, there are some enticing deals available. The Nintendo Switch consoles, including the highly sought-after Zelda TotK edition, are currently on sale. The Valve Steam Deck, a handheld device that allows players to enjoy AAA games on the go, is also available at a discounted price.

In terms of controllers, there is a great deal on the Xbox/Xbox Series X/S controller in white, offering an opportunity to upgrade or add to your collection at a lower price.

Lastly, PlayStation Plus members can take advantage of a significant discount on the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, featuring six games that offer a mix of FPS action and TellTale adventures.

Overall, it’s an exciting time for gamers, with these discounts and deals providing ample opportunities to expand their gaming libraries and indulge in some fantastic gaming experiences.

