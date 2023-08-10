Bethesda Releases Upgraded Version of Quake II with Enhanced Features

Bethesda has officially announced the release of an upgraded version of the popular game Quake II. The enhanced edition is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game can be accessed through Game Pass on PC, consoles, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Players who already own the original game on GOG or Steam will receive a free upgrade.

Nightdive Studios collaborated with Bethesda to modernize the 1997 first-person shooter developed by id Software. The enhanced edition offers players the opportunity to relive the single-player campaign with Sonic Mayhem’s original soundtrack and various other enhancements. Visual upgrades include widescreen support, 120Hz refresh rates, and 4K resolution.

In addition to the core game, the enhanced edition of Quake II includes the Nintendo 64 port. Players can also experience the original expansions, Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero, which together offer over 30 extra single-player levels and 20-plus deathmatch maps.

A brand-new expansion titled Call of the Machine has been introduced, featuring 28 campaign levels created by Wolfenstein: The New Colossus studio, MachineGames. This expansion also includes a fresh deathmatch map.

In terms of multiplayer, the game offers splitscreen support for local and online co-op for up to four players. Players can engage in deathmatch, team deathmatch, and capture the flag modes with up to 16 players.

One notable feature is the inclusion of full crossplay across all platforms. However, PC players who wish to join a lobby with console or cloud players will need to use a controller to ensure a level playing field.

Quake II has also received updates to improve accessibility. Players will receive an accessibility options notification upon installing the game, which includes settings such as high contrast, voice chat transcription, input remapping options, aim assist, and the ability to automatically switch to a new weapon when picked up.