A New Visual Refresh for Google Maps Resembles Apple Maps

Google Maps is undergoing a visual revamp that includes a new color scheme resembling that of Apple Maps. Instead of the previous white roads and gray background, Google has now switched to gray roads and a white background, similar to Apple Maps. The blue of oceans and lakes has also been brightened, and greens appear darker. Additionally, navigation now uses a dark blue route arrow, as opposed to a lighter blue one.

Although Google has not made an official statement about the changes, various sources have noticed the refresh. It is unclear at this point whether this new look is being tested or will be a permanent change.

According to Ars Technica, this is the first visual refresh of Google Maps since 2020, with the previous one occurring in 2017. If this is indeed a permanent change, it aligns with the previous update cycle.

The update is being rolled out gradually, and not all users have received it yet. To check if you have the new interface, try updating your Google Maps app.

The adoption of a similar color scheme to Apple Maps may not come as a surprise, as both companies likely conducted focus groups to determine which colors work best for the human eye when it comes to maps. Furthermore, having similar looking apps makes it easier for users to switch between the two.

If Google makes any official announcements, this article will be updated accordingly.

