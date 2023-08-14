Save $100 on the M1 iPad Air in 256GB Configuration on Amazon

CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is currently available on Amazon for just $650 in its 256GB configuration, which matches the retailer’s best price to date. Typically priced at around $750, this offer allows you to save $100 (13%) without the need for any additional discounts or coupons. You have the option to choose from multiple colors at this special price.

The M1 iPad Air is regarded as the best tablet Apple has ever produced. It boasts a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and offers an all-day battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging. The tablet charges through USB-C, a departure from the Lightning connection used in previous models.

The M1 chip incorporated in this iPad Air delivers unrivaled performance, surpassing most other tablets in the market. Whether you’re using it for gaming or work purposes, you can expect the tablet to handle tasks effortlessly. When paired with an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, the M1 iPad Air becomes a productivity powerhouse.

Furthermore, the 256GB configuration provides ample space for installing various apps and games, as well as storing a large number of photos and videos. Offered at this discounted price, the M1 iPad Air is a compelling choice for anyone in need of a high-quality tablet.

To make your selection, simply decide on the color. And if we may make a suggestion, blue would be a great choice. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own an outstanding tablet from Apple at a reduced price.

