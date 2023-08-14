Grab the M1 iPad Air 256GB at a Discount on Amazon

Apple offers some of the highest-quality tablets on the market, and now you can get your hands on an M1 iPad Air 256GB for a great price. Amazon currently has this model listed for just $650, marking the retailer’s best deal to date.

Typically priced at around $750, this deal allows you to save $100 (13%) without the need for any coupons or discount codes. What’s more, Amazon is offering multiple colors at this discounted price, so you can choose the one that suits your style.

The M1 iPad Air boasts an impressive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and a long-lasting battery that reduces the need for frequent charging. It also features a USB-C charging port, unlike some other Apple devices which still use the Lightning port.

Furthermore, the powerful M1 chip in this tablet ensures exceptional performance, making it suitable for gaming and work purposes. Pair it with an Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard, and you’ll have a reliable productivity tool at your disposal.

The 256GB storage capacity of this upgraded model allows you to store more apps, games, photos, and videos compared to the standard 64GB version. With such a discounted price, the M1 iPad Air 256GB is an easy recommendation for anyone in need of a high-quality tablet.

If you’re unsure about which color to choose, blue is suggested as the ideal option. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to snag a great deal on one of Apple’s top-of-the-line tablets.