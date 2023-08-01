CityLife

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Sale Due to Copyright Claim by Sony

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, a game that drew comparisons to The Last of Us and was available on the Nintendo eShop, has been taken off the market. The trailers for the game have also been removed due to a copyright claim from Sony.

If you visit The Last Hope’s Nintendo eShop page now, you will see a 404 message and an image of Star Fox’s Peppy Hare in place of the game. Users searching for The Last Hope on their Nintendo Switch are instead directed to Mario and Rabbids’ Sparks of Hope.

Those who have already purchased and downloaded The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival can still play it, although the negative feedback suggests it is unlikely to be a popular choice.

Digital Foundry reviewed The Last Hope in July and described it as “an absolute disaster.” According to the team, it was the worst game they had ever tested. They criticized the game for being designed to trick players into spending money, calling it a scam.

Digital Foundry’s John explained that the experience of testing The Last Hope was eye-opening and revealed the darker side of certain corners of the industry. He urged readers to reflect on the game before judging other supposedly bad games like Redfall or Destruction AllStars, stating that The Last Hope was even worse.

Sony and Nintendo have been contacted for further comments on the situation.

Overall, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival’s removal from the Nintendo eShop and the copyright claim by Sony highlight the game’s controversial and poorly received nature.

