The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival Removed from Nintendo Switch eShop

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
The third-person action zombie game, The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, has been taken down from the Nintendo Switch eShop. This removal was first noticed by Eurogamer, as they discovered a 404 error message when trying to access the game’s official store page on the Nintendo UK eShop. Additionally, trailers for the game have also been removed. According to Eurogamer, this removal is a result of copyright claims made by Sony.

Released in June for the Nintendo Switch, The Last Hope quickly drew attention from many players who noted its similarities to Naughty Dog’s highly acclaimed game, The Last of Us. However, the game also faced criticism for its quality, with some even considering it to be the worst game they have played. Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, who conducted a technical breakdown of The Last Hope, stated that the game appears to be designed solely to take players’ money and called it a scam.

No official comments have been provided by PlayStation, Nintendo, or V.G. Games, the publisher of The Last Hope, in response to IGN’s request for information.

For those interested in The Last of Us, you can check out IGN’s review of The Last of Us Part I, which received a score of 9/10.

