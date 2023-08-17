Stealthy Strategy Games: A Closer Look at The Lamplighters League

I have been playing The Lamplighters League, the upcoming turn-based tactics game developed by Harebrained Schemes. While I initially approached it with excitement, I quickly realized that the game is much more challenging than I anticipated.

In the middle of the game’s campaign, I found myself struggling to navigate through missions and make the best use of the agents and their unique skills. The game’s roster of characters is expansive, and it was difficult for me to find synergies among them. The difficulty settings were not clear to me, as the provided save file didn’t specify which mode it was on.

The game emphasizes making decisions that impact the world and the progression of different clock timers associated with evil factions. Completing missions reduces the progress of these clocks, but you can’t keep them at bay indefinitely. The ultimate objective is to collect four magical keystones to access the titular Tower At The End Of The World.

The missions in The Lamplighters League are split into two sections: real-time infiltration and turn-based combat. Infiltration allows you to familiarize yourself with the map and take out a few guards stealthily. Eventually, you will enter turn-based combat. It is crucial to strategize and position your agents effectively during the infiltration phase to set up a successful outcome.

I experienced multiple defeats in the missions I played, losing all three of my agents in the process. This setback forced me to rethink my approach. Instead of playing it like an XCOM-like game, I started approaching it more like a heist game. This involved playing defensively but actively moving towards the objective. This change in strategy brought me some success, although it was still challenging to defeat the overwhelming number of enemies.

The Lamplighters League offers an immersive and difficult gameplay experience. It requires careful planning, decision-making, and adaptability. While it might take some time to get used to its mechanics, the game offers a thrilling and rewarding experience for fans of stealthy strategy games.