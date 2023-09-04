CityLife

The Kitchen Hub Raises $70M Fund and Launches Innovation Center

Sep 4, 2023
The Kitchen Hub, the foodtech incubator and investment arm of Israeli food giant Strauss Group, is raising a new $70 million fund and launching The Kitchen Labs, an innovation center for startups with the support of the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA). The fund will focus on four verticals: enabling technologies to support players in the alternative protein space, alternative ingredients, food as medicine, and food security and waste reduction. CEO Jonathan Berger stated that the fund has already made three investments and is in the process of making two more. The Kitchen Labs, based at the Kitchen Hub’s offices in Rehovot, will support foodtech startups at the R&D, proof of concept, and prototyping stages. The facility includes laboratories, cold storage, a sterilization room, a fermentation room, and a downstream room with spray-drying and freeze-drying capabilities. Startups will have priority but not exclusive access to The Kitchen Labs, which will also be open to the greater foodtech ecosystem. The partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem allows for additional collaborations and opportunities for students to gain real-life experience. Berger mentioned that there has been a slowdown in traditional startups, but their venture creation model allows them to create their own companies based on licensed technology from research centers.

