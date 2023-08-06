CityLife

The King of Fighters XV DLC Schedule Revealed

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
SNK Corporation has announced that the downloadable content (DLC) for The King of Fighters XV will be available on August 8. The developer revealed that the character Duo Lon will also be released in the fall.

The highly anticipated game, The King of Fighters XV, is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Fans can expect new content and additional characters with the upcoming DLC release. The specific details regarding the DLC, such as the number of characters and their abilities, have not been disclosed. However, SNK has assured fans that more information will be shared closer to the release date.

Players can enjoy the trailer for the DLC characters Najd and Duo Lon, which showcases their fighting styles and moves. The trailer can be viewed on various platforms.

In addition to the video trailer, fans can also check out the screenshots from The King of Fighters XV DLC. These screenshots offer a closer look at the graphics, stages, and characters featured in the game.

The King of Fighters series has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years with its fast-paced gameplay and diverse roster of fighters. The fifteenth installment in the series is expected to deliver the same high-quality gameplay experience that fans have come to love.

Stay tuned for more updates on The King of Fighters XV DLC, including additional character releases and exciting gameplay features. The game continues to gain popularity among fighting game enthusiasts and is set to provide hours of entertainment for fans of the genre.

