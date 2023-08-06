SNK Confirms Global Release Date for The King of Fighters XIII Global Match on the Switch

SNK has officially announced that The King of Fighters XIII Global Match will be available worldwide on November 16, 2023. This 2D sprite-fighter, originally released in arcades in 2010 and later ported to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is now making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

During an update at EVO 2023, SNK revealed that The King of Fighters XIII Global Match for the Switch will feature an improved online functionality due to a “rollback netcode overhaul.” This upgrade aims to enhance the overall online experience for players.

In addition to the game release, SNK will also be offering a deluxe edition of The King of Fighters XIII Global Match. This special edition will include premium perks such as a digital art book and a digital soundtrack, adding value for fans of the series.

Fans of the fighting game genre, especially those eagerly awaiting the release of this popular title on the Nintendo Switch, can now mark their calendars for November 16, 2023. With improved online functionality and the inclusion of bonus content, the release of The King of Fighters XIII Global Match is sure to excite fans worldwide.

Are you excited for the upcoming release of The King of Fighters XIII Global Match on the Switch? Let us know in the comments!

Post navigation