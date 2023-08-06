CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match Coming to PS4 and Switch

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match Coming to PS4 and Switch

The highly anticipated game, The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match, is set to launch on November 16 for PlayStation 4 and Switch, according to an announcement by SNK Corporation. This updated version of the popular fighting game, originally released in 2010, will come with several exciting features.

One of the key enhancements in The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match is the implementation of rollback netcode. This feature will greatly improve online play by reducing latency and providing a smoother gaming experience for players. Additionally, the game’s online functionality has been overhauled to further enhance the multiplayer experience.

With the release of this updated version, fans can look forward to enjoying the intense fighting action of The King of Fighters XIII on modern platforms. PlayStation 4 and Switch owners will have the opportunity to engage in thrilling battles with friends or players around the world.

While there are no further details provided in the article, it is expected that The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match will include all the content from the original game, including its extensive roster of characters and rich gameplay mechanics. Fans can also anticipate improved graphics and performance, taking advantage of the capabilities of the PS4 and Switch consoles.

The announcement trailer showcases the intense battles and vibrant visuals that players can expect from The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. It teases the exciting gameplay and highlights the game’s characters in action, building anticipation for its release.

With the release date of November 16 approaching, fans of the fighting game genre and The King of Fighters series can anticipate an exhilarating experience when The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match launches on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

How to Automatically Delete Verification Codes from Your Phone

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Most Annoying and Useless Characters in Grey’s Anatomy According to Reddit Fans

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple’s Special Event Rumored to Take Place on September 13th

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Instagram Introduces New Feature to Restrict DM Requests

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Acer Nitro KG271U Xbmiipx Gaming Monitor: High-Performance on a Budget

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

WhatsApp Introduces Animated Avatars on its iOS Beta Version

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

OpenAI Announces New Updates for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments