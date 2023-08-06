The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match Coming to PS4 and Switch

The highly anticipated game, The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match, is set to launch on November 16 for PlayStation 4 and Switch, according to an announcement by SNK Corporation. This updated version of the popular fighting game, originally released in 2010, will come with several exciting features.

One of the key enhancements in The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match is the implementation of rollback netcode. This feature will greatly improve online play by reducing latency and providing a smoother gaming experience for players. Additionally, the game’s online functionality has been overhauled to further enhance the multiplayer experience.

With the release of this updated version, fans can look forward to enjoying the intense fighting action of The King of Fighters XIII on modern platforms. PlayStation 4 and Switch owners will have the opportunity to engage in thrilling battles with friends or players around the world.

While there are no further details provided in the article, it is expected that The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match will include all the content from the original game, including its extensive roster of characters and rich gameplay mechanics. Fans can also anticipate improved graphics and performance, taking advantage of the capabilities of the PS4 and Switch consoles.

The announcement trailer showcases the intense battles and vibrant visuals that players can expect from The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. It teases the exciting gameplay and highlights the game’s characters in action, building anticipation for its release.

With the release date of November 16 approaching, fans of the fighting game genre and The King of Fighters series can anticipate an exhilarating experience when The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match launches on PlayStation 4 and Switch.