Fighting Game Fans Anticipate Exciting Announcements This Weekend

SNK has delighted fans of fighting games with several exciting announcements. One of the highlights is a new trailer released for The King of Fighters 13 Global Match, revealing its highly anticipated release date. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch starting November 16, 2023. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding a PC version.

In addition to the standard release, SNK will also offer a Deluxe Edition of The King of Fighters 13 Global Match. This special edition will include a digital art book and a soundtrack, providing additional enjoyment for KOF fans.

One of the major selling points of Global Match is the implementation of rollback netcode, which greatly improves online functionality. SNK has also enhanced the game’s lobby system. Despite these improvements, the developer has decided not to introduce new characters or alter the game’s balance from the previous release. This means that the overall gameplay experience will remain largely unchanged.

Fans interested in trying out The King of Fighters 13 Global Match can participate in the ongoing second Open Beta Test. The test is available on PlayStation 4 until August 6, 7 p.m. PDT.

In addition to the KOF news, SNK has also released a teaser trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Furthermore, the company announced Duo Lon as the next downloadable content (DLC) character for The King of Fighters 15.

Excitement is building among fighting game enthusiasts as they eagerly await more updates and announcements from SNK.