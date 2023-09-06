Using Mathematics to Improve Everyday Life

In his latest book, “Four Ways of Thinking,” Prof David Sumpter explores how a mathematical mindset can be applied to everyday problems. Drawing inspiration from a 1984 algorithm by Stephen Wolfram, Sumpter outlines four ways of thinking that can help in various situations.

The first way of thinking is stability, where systems reach and maintain equilibrium. This can be compared to a stone rolling down a hill or a line of falling dominoes. The second way is periodic thinking, which involves recognizing and understanding repetitive patterns that are intrinsic to our daily routines. Examples of periodic thinking include walking or cycling.

Chaos is the third way of thinking, characterized by unpredictability. It encompasses situations like weather forecasts or the flip of a coin. Finally, complex thinking applies to systems such as relationships or government organizations, which involve multiple interconnected variables and cannot be easily predicted or controlled.

Prof Sumpter believes that these four ways of thinking can be used to approach not only mathematical problems but also everyday challenges. For instance, he suggests that identifying the type of argument in a dispute can help in resolving it more effectively. Classifying disputes as either stable or involving important new ideas can provide insight into how to navigate the situation. Avoiding recurrent bickering and chaotic back-and-forths can also lead to more productive discussions.

Sumpter’s mathematical approach extends beyond personal relationships. He has applied his mathematical models to the world of football, working with top-level teams to analyze player movements, create space, and improve timing and tactics. His statistical services have been sought after by prestigious football clubs, including FC Barcelona.

Although Sumpter acknowledges the necessity of balance in applying a mathematical mindset to everyday life, he highlights that thinking mathematically can offer valuable insights in various situations. Maths is not just about numbers; it is a way of thinking that can help us better understand and navigate the world around us.

Source: Four Ways of Thinking by David Sumpter.