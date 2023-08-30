Understanding the Formation of Lithium Deposits Could Guide Future Mining Efforts

A new research publication by Lithium Americas Corp., the company constructing a controversial lithium mine in Thacker Pass, Nevada, sheds light on the formation of lithium deposits and could influence future mining decisions. The Thacker Pass mine has faced significant opposition from Native American tribes, environmentalists, and local ranchers. However, it is just one part of the McDermitt Caldera, a supervolcano remnant that is believed to harbor one of the largest lithium deposits in the world.

Lithium is spread across the 600 square miles of the McDermitt Caldera, which spans parts of Nevada and Oregon. The company is specifically interested in illite, a clay mineral that contains double the concentration of lithium compared to the more common smectite found in the caldera. Understanding how illite formed could potentially reveal the locations of the world’s best lithium reserves.

According to Lithium Americas, their research suggests that a phenomenon called hydrothermal enrichment occurred after the collapse of the volcano in McDermitt. As magma moved beneath the surface, it pushed the caldera’s center up, creating the Montana Mountains. This movement also created faults and fractures, allowing lithium-rich fluid to escape to the surface and transform smectite into illite along the southern rim of the basin.

While some experts remain skeptical of these findings, the knowledge gained from this research could guide mining efforts by identifying areas where illite is present. By targeting high-grade materials, mining companies can minimize the amount of material extracted from the Earth, reducing environmental impact. With global demand for lithium batteries expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, understanding the origin of mineral deposits is crucial for establishing a domestic supply chain and meeting clean energy goals.

It is important to note that lithium mining in the McDermitt Caldera has raised concerns. Environmental organizations fear that the caldera may become a mining district, leading to significant ecological damage. As other companies explore additional deposits in the area, the need for responsible mining practices becomes even more critical.

