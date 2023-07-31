Exploring the Depths of Limgrave in Elden Ring

I have ventured through the starting peninsula of Elden Ring’s Limgrave three times already, but I have yet to explore what lies beyond the crumbling gatehouse of Stormveil Castle. Limgrave, the initial area of the game, provides everything I could want from a Souls game. It offers a deep satisfaction as I complete my journey within its boundaries.

Limgrave is often compared to the Great Plateau in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It serves as a tutorial zone, introducing players to the game’s world and systems through enemy encounters, puzzles, and various landscapes. While smaller in scope, Limgrave features Elden Ring’s best elements, such as challenging bosses, mysterious characters who grant special abilities, and the ability to ride a horned steed through misty environments.

However, Limgrave is more than just a tutorial zone. It is a distinct and complete game in itself. Its rolling green hills, despite the decay, are reminiscent of the beauty of England. The area comprises forests, cliff faces, crumbling churches, and hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. It offers rich depth and content that can take up to 25 hours to fully explore.

For players new to the Souls genre, Limgrave in Elden Ring provides a more accessible experience due to its smaller scale. It incorporates all the key aspects that make a Souls game, including mini-bosses, two major bosses, dungeons, looping pathways, new weapons, captivating story elements, and exciting upgrades. It allows players to engage in the wider conversation about the franchise without feeling overwhelmed by its difficulty.

While there are more daunting challenges waiting beyond Limgrave, for me, this initial area captures everything I desire from Elden Ring. It is arguably the best and largest Souls game ever made, encapsulated within Limgrave. The memorable melody of the area and the image of golden leaves gracefully falling into the decaying landscape will forever linger in my mind.

Even so, Elden Ring’s challenging nature still persists, as I can easily be defeated by a powerful enemy, reducing me to a crumpled mess on the ground. But ultimately, I have found my perfect Souls experience within the depths of Limgrave.