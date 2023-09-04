What to Expect from Apple’s iPhone 15: Release Date, Price, Design, Specs, and Features

The highly anticipated launch of Apple’s next smartphone, the iPhone 15, is just around the corner. Set to be unveiled at Apple’s “Wonderlust” Apple event on September 12, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with several exciting upgrades. Alongside the new iPhone, Apple is also rumored to introduce a new Apple Watch X and AirPods with a USB-C case.

One of the most significant rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 is the possibility of ditching the lightning port in favor of a USB-C port. This change would mark a departure from Apple’s traditional charging method. Additionally, there are reports of a new titanium design for the Pro line-up, which may include a periscope camera on the Pro Max variant. There are even rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra slated for release in 2024.

As for the release date, based on previous patterns, it is estimated that the iPhone 15 will hit the market on September 22. However, fans of the larger displays may have to wait slightly longer, as reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max might not ship until early October due to supply chain delays.

In terms of pricing, there are speculations that the iPhone 15 Pro models may see a price increase this year. However, the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could potentially receive a price cut to attract customers who have shown less interest in the previous Plus models.

In terms of design, renders and leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a curved display, reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro. The device is also expected to have a titanium frame and a USB-C port instead of the lightning port. However, it’s important to take these leaks with a grain of salt as they are not official.

Overall, Apple fans can expect some exciting upgrades with the iPhone 15. From a potential new charging method to a sleek titanium design, the iPhone 15 seems poised to impress. As always, Apple’s attention to detail and innovation will likely make the new iPhone a must-have device for tech enthusiasts.

