New Features of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple is set to release its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and they come with some exciting new features. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of the new Action button, which will replace the traditional Ring/Silent switch that has been a staple of the iPhone since its inception.

The Action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra, is a mechanical push button that will give users the ability to manually enable customizable functions. Based on code found in the iOS 17 beta, it is expected that the Action button will be able to perform several actions that can be customized in the settings:

  • Accessibility: Allows users to access various accessibility settings such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more.
  • Shortcuts: Enables users to run shortcuts created in the Shortcuts app, such as sending messages, playing playlists, or controlling smart home devices.
  • Silent Mode: Like the Ring/Silent switch, the Action button can toggle silent mode on or off, muting or unmuting the ringer and alerts.
  • Camera: Launches the Camera app and allows users to take photos or videos with a single press of the Action button.
  • Flashlight: Turns on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.
  • Focus: Activates or deactivates a Focus mode.
  • Magnifier: Activates the Magnifier app, turning the iPhone’s camera into a zooming device for small text or objects.
  • Translate: Launches the Translate app and enables users to start conversations or translations with a single press of the Action button.
  • Voice Memos: Starts or stops recording voice memos with the Voice Memos app.

These new features make the Action button one of the key differentiating factors of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In addition to the Action button, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to feature a midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, resulting in a significantly lighter device. It is estimated to be up to 10 percent lighter than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 15 series is happening soon, alongside other potential product announcements. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage on Apple’s latest innovations.

Sources: MacRumors

