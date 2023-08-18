iPhone 15 Models Could Have Faster Charging Speeds with USB-C Transition

Apple is preparing to release the iPhone 15 in the coming weeks, and one of the significant upgrades rumored for the device is the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C. This transition could result in faster charging speeds for the new iPhone models, with some reports suggesting charging speeds of up to 35W, compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro’s limited 27W charging speed.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted this move, stating that the switch to USB-C would enable faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, it is worth noting that these higher charging speeds may only be supported using Apple-certified cables.

In 2020, Apple stopped including power adapters in the iPhone packaging to reduce e-waste. Instead, the company may recommend customers purchase either the 35W dual USB-C charger released last year or the 30W USB-C charger designed for the MacBook Air. There may not be a dedicated iPhone 15 charger available for purchase.

Apart from the charging speed upgrade, it is highly probable that the iPhone 15 will be the first model to transition to USB-C charging. The European Union has set a deadline of December 28th, 2024, for all new phones sold within the bloc to use USB-C for wired charging. Apple would be cutting it close to the deadline if they delay the transition by another year.

In addition to the charging speed improvements, various rumors have surfaced about the iPhone 15’s features ahead of its official unveiling. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have slimmer bezels, a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, and potentially higher prices compared to previous iPhone generations. There are also reports suggesting that Apple may not offer a leather case for the new iPhone 15 models, although third-party options will likely be available.