Apple Inc. Could Become Leader in Global Smartphone Shipments

The latest data from Counterpoint Research suggests that Apple Inc. may become the global leader in smartphone shipments for the first time. Despite the overall decline in smartphone shipments this year, with a projected 6% drop to 1.15 billion units, Apple has an opportunity to take the top spot.

One of the reasons for the decline in shipments is the fact that consumers are holding on to their smartphones for longer durations. However, with the launch of the iPhone 15, Counterpoint expects carriers to attract high-value customers, as current iPhone 12 owners will be due for upgrades. Aggressive promotional offers are anticipated, which will put Apple in a favorable position.

Counterpoint highlights that premium smartphones have been gaining market share, particularly in China. As Apple focuses on the premium market, the launch of its next lineup of devices, the iPhone 15 family, scheduled for September, is expected to further solidify its position.

Projections from Counterpoint reveal that Apple is closer than ever to capturing the top spot in smartphone shipments, with the gap between Apple and the current market leader, Samsung Electronics, being only a matter of a few days’ worth of sales. However, unforeseen production problems could still impact the outcome.

It’s worth noting that Samsung held the top spot in smartphone shipments last year and in the first quarter of this year. As the smartphone market faces challenges, Apple has a unique opportunity to reign as the leader in global shipments.