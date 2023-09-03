The Next Generation of the iPad Magic Keyboard: A More Premium and Functional Design

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to release a new and improved version of the iPad Magic Keyboard alongside the iPad Pro in the coming year. The updated keyboard will feature an aluminum top case, providing a more premium and sturdy feel, while still maintaining the soft material on the bottom. It will also include a larger trackpad to enhance user experience.

One of the main concerns with the current Magic Keyboard is its tendency to bend and tear over time. With the introduction of an aluminum top case, it is hoped that this issue will be resolved, ensuring greater durability for users. However, questions still remain about how the new design will address the challenge of closing the keyboard over the iPad’s screen.

The inclusion of a larger trackpad on the new Magic Keyboard is seen as a step towards bridging the gap between the iPad and a traditional laptop. This enhancement will enable users to navigate and interact with their iPad more efficiently and effectively. Apple aims to strike a balance between making necessary software and hardware changes while preserving the unique identity of the iPad.

It is important to note that although the Magic Keyboard plays a significant role in improving the user experience, it is not the sole factor in determining the overall quality of the iPad. Apple will need to continue innovating and refining the software and hardware aspects of the device to truly deliver a superior iPad experience.

