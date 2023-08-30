Huawei Mate 60 Pro Unveiled: Not Available Outside of China

Yesterday, Huawei introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. The highly anticipated device is now available for pre-order in China, with a starting price of CNY 7,000 for the 12/512GB model. Unfortunately for international customers, Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 60 Pro will not be available outside of China.

In a statement to Android Authority, Huawei explicitly stated that the Mate 60 Pro will not have a global release. This means that even if you were considering alternatives to Android, such as Huawei’s HarmonyOS, the Mate 60 Pro is not an option.

With the release of the Mate 60 Pro, many are now wondering about the availability of the standard Huawei Mate 60. While there is no definitive answer at the moment, past patterns suggest that it is unlikely to have a global release. In the past, Huawei’s flagship devices like the Mate 50 Pro and P60 Pro were available in Europe, but their standard counterparts were not. Therefore, if the Mate 60 Pro is not being released globally, the outlook for the standard Mate 60 does not appear promising.

Despite the limited availability of the Mate 60 Pro and possibly the Mate 60, Huawei’s latest flagship still offers impressive features and specifications. The phone boasts top-of-the-line hardware, including a powerful processor, a high-resolution display, and a versatile camera system.

It is worth noting that Huawei’s decision to limit the availability of the Mate 60 series could be influenced by various factors, including ongoing geopolitical tensions and the impact of trade restrictions. As Huawei continues to navigate these challenges, customers outside of China may have to explore alternative options when considering their next smartphone purchase.

Definitions:

– Huawei Mate 60 Pro: Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone with high-end specifications and features.

– Pre-order: A process of reserving a product before its official release date.

– HarmonyOS: Huawei’s proprietary operating system designed to replace Android on Huawei devices.

