Playing with Grandkids: A Fun and Healthy Activity for Grandparents

Playing with grandkids is not only a fun and enjoyable activity, but it also has numerous health benefits for grandparents. Research suggests that grandparents who regularly play with their grandchildren stay active and healthier for longer.

Playing physically with your grandkids can lead to not just physical advantages, but also social and mental benefits. Through one-on-one play, grandparents and grandchildren can bond and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for each other. It brings joy, purpose, and meaning to the lives of both parties and establishes a lasting relationship.

While little research has been done on the topic, a study conducted by the University of Glasgow found that grandparents contribute to a family culture of physical activity. By engaging in physical play with their grandchildren, grandparents become role models and promote an active lifestyle across generations.

In Belgium, the Healthy Grandparenting Project aims to explore the effects of physical activity in grandparents. The study compares caregiving grandparents, non-caregiving grandparents, and non-grandparents to measure their levels of physical activity, sedentary behavior, body composition, and quality of life. The results will be used to develop a national campaign to help older adults maintain and improve their health.

Another intergenerational initiative, the Grandpact Project at Ghent University, aims to promote physical activity between grandparents and grandchildren. Researchers expect that this program will improve physical activity and cognitive function in grandparents, enhance the quality of the grandchild-grandparent relationship, and foster positive attitudes towards older adults in children.

Furthermore, research suggests that grandparents who take care of grandchildren, even without engaging in physical activity, experience health benefits. A survey funded by the Economic and Social Research Council in the UK found that grandmothers who provided child care had significantly higher physical health scores than those who did not provide any care.

While playing with grandkids is a healthy and beneficial activity, it is important for grandparents to take certain precautions to avoid injury. Starting slow, considering physical conditions, and taking breaks are recommended. Moderation is key to prevent stress, feeling overwhelmed, and potential injuries.

Overall, playing with grandkids is not only a fun way to spend time together, but it also has multiple health benefits for grandparents. It promotes physical activity, strengthens bonds, and contributes to overall well-being. So go ahead, have fun, and play with your grandkids!