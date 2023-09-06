The Evolution of Open-World Racers: Looking Back at the Best

The open-world racing genre has seen significant growth and innovation over the years. As we eagerly await the release of The Crew Motorfest, which promises to be the next great open-world racer, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the best titles that have paved the way.

One of the earliest and most iconic open-world racing games is Need for Speed: Underground 2, released in 2004. This game allowed players to freely roam the fictional city of Bayview, inspired by San Francisco and Los Angeles. Need for Speed: Underground 2 captured the essence of the Tuning Culture that emerged after the success of The Fast and the Furious in 2001. It remains a favorite among racing game fans due to its representation of a particular era of car culture.

Another noteworthy title is Test Drive Unlimited 2, released in 2011. This game offered players the opportunity to explore two stunningly recreated islands, Ibiza and O’ahu. The use of satellite data resulted in over 3,000km of road, and the game featured dynamic weather effects and a day and night cycle. Test Drive Unlimited 2 stood out by presenting itself as an immersive lifestyle game, where progression was not solely tied to racing but also to discovering roads, making friends, and engaging in various activities.

Burnout Paradise, part of the Burnout series, brought over-the-top arcade driving action to the open-world racing genre. It allowed players to freely roam the fictional Paradise City, giving them the freedom to choose their own routes and discover shortcuts. The game was known for its intense races, dramatic near misses, and a pulsating rock soundtrack.

The Crew 2, a predecessor to The Crew Motorfest, made a name for itself with its expansive map. The game featured a scaled-down rendition of the contiguous United States, boasting over 1,000 real-world landmarks and over 10,000km of roads. Additionally, The Crew 2 introduced the ability to seamlessly switch between cars, airplanes, and boats, adding a new level of excitement and exploration to the open-world racing experience.

Lastly, Forza Horizon 5, set to release in 2021, continues the tradition of excellence in the genre. Set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico, the game offers a diverse range of locations, including jungles, beaches, and ancient Mayan temples. Forza Horizon 5 caters to all audiences with its range of control and accessibility options, allowing players to customize their racing experience.

These are just a few highlights from the evolution of open-world racing games. As we anticipate the release of The Crew Motorfest, let’s reflect on the incredible progress the genre has made and look forward to the exciting experiences that lie ahead.

