Countdown to The Crew Motorfest: 5 Best Open-World Racers to Date

The Crew Motorfest is gearing up to be the next big thing in the world of open-world racing games. With its release just around the corner, let’s take a look back at some of the best open-world racers to date that have set the standard for the genre.

1. Need for Speed: Underground 2:

Released in 2004, Need for Speed: Underground 2 was the first game in the series to introduce free-roaming gameplay. Set in the fictional city of Bayview, inspired by San Francisco and Los Angeles, the game tapped into the Tuning Culture that emerged after the release of The Fast and the Furious. It became a fan favorite for capturing the essence of car culture at the time.

2. Test Drive Unlimited 2:

Test Drive Unlimited 2, released in 2011, offered players two expansive islands to explore: Ibiza and O’ahu. With over 3,000km of road and detailed satellite-based modeling, the game provided a truly immersive experience. It was not just about racing; players could progress through 60 levels by discovering roads, making friends, and purchasing vehicles.

3. Burnout Paradise:

Burnout Paradise took the Burnout series to new heights with its open-world, free-roaming gameplay. In this game, there was no set course to follow; players were given a finish line and had the freedom to choose their own routes. With exhilarating races, near misses, and an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack, Burnout Paradise delivered over-the-top arcade driving action.

4. The Crew 2:

The Crew 2, the predecessor to The Crew Motorfest, deserves a mention on this list for its two standout features. First, it offered a fully free-roaming scaled-down recreation of the United States, with over 1,000 landmarks and 10,000km of roads. Second, the game allowed players to switch instantly between cars, airplanes, and boats, adding a new level of excitement and exploration to the large map.

5. Forza Horizon 5:

Forza Horizon 5, set to release in 2021, is the latest installment in the highly acclaimed Forza Horizon series. With a map 50% larger than its predecessor, and diverse locations such as jungles, beaches, and ancient Mayan temples, the game offers a stunning environment to explore. It caters to all audiences, with various control and accessibility options, making it enjoyable for casual and hardcore racing fans alike.

These open-world racers have left their mark on the genre and have paved the way for the upcoming release of The Crew Motorfest. Whether you’re into realistic simulations or high-octane arcade action, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. Get ready to hit the road and experience the thrill of open-world racing when The Crew Motorfest launches on September 11.

