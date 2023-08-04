Google Pixel Tablet Now on Sale at Multiple Retailers for $439

It’s part tablet, part smart display, and now is available at a discounted price of $439, down $60 from the original price. The Google Pixel Tablet, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, is equipped with an 11-inch LCD screen boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600.

Unlike foldable displays or folio cases with keyboards, the Pixel Tablet comes with a magnetic charging dock that has built-in speakers, effectively turning it into a smart display. Although it doesn’t offer all the features of a full Nest Hub Max, it still includes the desirable Google Photos shared album screensaver. This feature allows it to serve as a digital picture frame that automatically updates as you share more photos, making it a popular choice among grandparents and families.

In addition to its smart display capabilities, the Google Pixel Tablet is a well-built device suitable for content consumption and smart home control. It offers a seamless user experience and is designed to be used around the house.

The tablet is currently available at a discount from various retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Google itself. This makes it an attractive option for those looking for a versatile device that combines the functionality of a tablet and a smart display at an affordable price. With its powerful Tensor G2 chip and convenient magnetic charging dock, the Google Pixel Tablet provides a compelling package for users in need of both productivity and entertainment capabilities.