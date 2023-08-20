New Google Camera UI Redesign for Pixel 8 Lineup

According to a source related to Android Authority, screenshots of the new Google Camera UI redesign have been shared. This redesign is expected to be introduced with the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup in the fall. The last major design overhaul for the Google Camera app was in 2019, so it is intriguing to see what Google has in store for its Pixel users.

One noticeable change in the redesigned UI is the clear separation between the Photo and Video modes. There is now a dedicated toggle at the bottom of the app, allowing users to choose whether they want to take a photo or record a video. Previously, all modes were mixed together in a carousel format.

In addition, the button switch between the front-facing and rear-facing cameras has been moved to the same position as most other Android camera apps, aligning with industry standards. This change may take some time for Pixel users to adjust to.

The settings menu can now be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the viewfinder. However, for users of the larger Pro model, it might be less convenient to reach with the thumb.

Google has also made changes to the order and grouping of some camera modes, possibly to encourage users to explore and utilize certain modes more. Notably, modes like Long Exposure and Action Pan seem to have been regrouped.

Furthermore, Google is reportedly working on new features for the Pixel camera. One of them is called Staggered HDR, which aims to speed up the capture process and minimize artifacts by reducing the time between frames. Additionally, the Adaptive Torch feature dynamically adjusts the flash intensity based on the lighting environment. There is also the Segmentation AWB functionality, which applies different processing techniques to different areas of the image to enhance its realism.

Overall, Google’s redesigned Camera UI for the Pixel 8 lineup offers improved separation of modes, repositioned buttons, and updated camera features. It will be interesting to see how users respond to these changes when the new Pixel phones are released in the fall.